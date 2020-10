US First Lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican Convention during its second day from the Rose Garden of the White House August 25, 2020, in Washington, DC.

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued the author of a book about first lady Melania Trump, claiming that the writer violated a non-disclosure agreement.

The lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C. asks a judge to order the surrender of the profits from the book by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, entitled "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," to a government trust.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.