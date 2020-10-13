Europe's economy would be back to pre-crisis levels quicker if we work together, Germany says

LONDON — German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he is confident the economy can return to pre-crisis levels by 2022, but that European leaders needed to work together.

"If I look to the data, we could be quite confident about the future, we have an increase in economic growth, we will have a chance that we go back to the situation we had before the crisis in the beginning of (20)22, possibly a bit earlier," Scholz told CNBC's Annette Weisbach on Monday.

"So, there is a good development we can see ... but we have to understand that we all depend on each other. And this is even so for the economy."

European solidarity has been put to the test during the coronavirus pandemic. Lockdowns imposed earlier in the year in a bid to stem the spread of the virus have taken a heavy toll on economic growth and business sentiment in Europe. The International Monetary Fund is due to publish updated economic forecasts this week, but in June it said it expected the euro area economy to contract by 10.2% in 2020.

European leaders agreed an unprecedented budget, which will fund initiatives between 2021 and 2027, of 1.074 trillion euros ($1.26 trillion) as well as a 750 billion euro ($885 billion) recovery fund in July, with that money to be raised by tapping financial markets, to help struggling member states with grants and loans. The deal was seen as a pivotal moment for the union and the first time it has agreed to mutualize debt.

Scholz said the EU has an opportunity for closer fiscal union now, describing it as "Hamiltonian moment" for the region, referencing the deal struck in 1790 by the first U.S. Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton to convert individual states' debts into joint obligations of the federal union.

"The European Union has a fiscal capacity to act. And this is, I think, their real moment, producing a better union. And my view is that this is possibly the so-called Hamiltonian moment of the European Union."