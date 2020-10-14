After Mardi Gras scheduling conflict, NFL bumps New Orleans Super Bowl from 2024 to 2025

An exterior view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The National Football League has bumped New Orleans as its Super Bowl LVIII city host in 2024, giving the city the event in 2025 instead.

When the league decided to add a 17th game to its regular season, it pushed Super Bowl LVIII out a week, bringing it into conflict with New Orleans' Mardi Gras event.

NFL owners will decide on a plan for the 2024 location over the next year, the league told CNBC on Wednesday via email.

"At the time of the bid, the league and host city agreed to work together to award New Orleans the next available Super Bowl in the event of a shift to a 17-game season, which under the new CBA [collective bargaining agreement] will be in effect during the 2023 season," an NFL spokesperson told CNBC.

The Super Bowl event in 2025 will be the eighth time the event will be played at the Saints' Mercedes-Benz Superdome.