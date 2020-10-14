China is the world's biggest 5G smartphone market. That's why Apple's 5G iPhones are so important

GUANGZHOU, China — Apple's iPhone 12 range with 5G connectivity is going to be very important in China and key to achieving what analysts are calling an upgrade "supercycle."

5G refers to next-generation mobile networks promising super-fast data speeds.

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled four new 5G-capable iPhone models. While 5G networks are in their infancy, China's networks have been pushing quickly to expand coverage.

That has led to a surge in 5G smartphone sales, particularly from domestic players like Huawei.

Apple is now joining the party, a big move in a market that accounts for around 15% of the U.S. tech giant's total sales.

"If we look back to (the) second quarter of the year, almost half of the smartphones shipped in China had 5G connectivity," Will Wong, research manager at IDC, told CNBC. "Among the top 5 vendors in China, Apple was the only one without a 5G model. Having a upgrade of 5G will be very important for Apple to continue to attract the attention of the Chinese market."

China is the world's largest 5G smartphone market and the country with the most number of 5G connections, according to market analysis firm CCS Insight.