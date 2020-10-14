Despite ratings decline, NBA still sees a bright future for its $150 million patch sponsorship program

Rodions Kurucs #00 of the Brooklyn Nets drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors during Round One, Game Four of the NBA Playoffs on August 23, 2020 at the The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. David Sherman | National Basketball Association | Getty Images

Despite having its season interrupted, a ratings drop for the championship games and uncertainty about next season, the National Basketball Association expects a "significant increase" in its jersey patch revenue. In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Amy Brooks, the league's president of team marketing and business operations, said it's "too early to tell" the exact percentage of the projected increase. But she added two-thirds of the NBA clubs are still locked into jersey patch agreements with the remainder of them "actively in negotiations." The NBA generated roughly $150 million in revenue from its patch program, which was introduced for the 2017-18 season. The program lets companies pay to put their logo on a patch on the shoulder of each player's jersey. Brooks wouldn't commit to the league earning that amount again, repeating it's "too early to tell" due to the pandemic. "But on an individual team basis, we do expect significant growth," said Brooks, who also serves as NBA chief innovation officer. "We do anticipate significant increases for that asset." Before the Covid-19 caused the NBA to suspend its season on March 11, Brooks projected a "roughly a 30% increase" in patch sponsorship revenue in an interview with Sports Business Journal. But marketing experts forecast a slight decline for the league's asset.

Luxury patch

Tony Ponturo, who served as vice-president of Anheuser-Busch global media sports and entertainment marketing for 17 years, said the NBA could also see a 20% drop in its patch sponsorship business due to Covid-19. He said sponsorship dollars would still be "soft" for at least another year, and that companies could see the NBA's patch as a "luxury" they can go without until the pandemic settles. "If they could maintain current rates, they should be pleased with that, and I think they need to be more prepared for a decline," said Ponturo, who added the league's ratings could play a factor. Companies who purchase the patch covet the brand awareness obtained when teams play national games on ESPN or TNT, the league's top media partners. But with the NBA's ratings decline, no matter what the reasons may be, clubs may need to take less due to fewer eyeballs.

Impact of ratings decline

Game 6 of the NBA Finals on ABC attracted 8.2 million viewers on Sunday night and averaged 7.45 million viewers throughout the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who also noted the 51% decline from the 2019 Finals. U.S. sports ratings have suffered for a few reasons, including consumption habit changes and an overflow in sports, which witnessed a rare occasion where all four major leagues were competing for attention. "There is just so much to consume," Patrick Rishe, director of the sports business program at Washington University in St. Louis, said in an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday. Rishe noted the NBA's finale faced Sunday Night Football on NBC and Major League Baseball's postseason. He also factored in the Nov. 3 presidential election. "Generally speaking, sports ratings do decline in election years," said Rishe, adding that a "small percentage" of sports viewership declines is also due to leagues' positive stance on social injustice issues. Still, with fewer people watching, NBA patch prices could be impacted. The current range is from $5 million to $20 million per season for some teams. "I would now have to discount you for the real-in-your-face value [decline], which is the television broadcast visibility," Ponturo said. "If the ratings are down, then those eyeballs are down from looking at the patch. The biggest factor for the value of that patch is how it's getting picked up on television."

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets speaks to Official Mark Lindsay during the second half of an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on December 05, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Vaughn Ridley | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images