What to watch today: Futures higher after Wall Street ends four-session winning streak

UnitedHealth (UNH), a Dow stock, reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $3.51 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09, with revenue also above forecasts. UnitedHealth also said medical care trends that had been disrupted by the pandemic are now moving closer to normal. UnitedHealth also raised its full-year outlook. PNC Financial (PNC) earned $3.39 per share for the third quarter, well above the $2.12 consensus estimate, with revenue also above forecasts. It set aside $52 million to cover possible bad loans, compared to $2.46 billion in the prior quarter. US Bancorp (USB) beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 99 cents per share, with revenue above estimates as well. US Bancorp saw lower net interest income and higher expenses, but did see strength in its fee-based businesses. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX), a health care technology company, is selling its CarePort patient care coordination business to WellSky, which is owned by private equity firms TPG and Leonard Green & Partners, for $1.35 billion. Allscripts shares surged about 40% in premarket trading. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) agreed to sell its Christmas Tree Shops retail chain, Linen Holdings institutional business and a Florence, NJ distribution center to various buyers for a total of about $250 million. The housewares retailer said the moves were made to allow it to focus on its core business. ConocoPhillips (COP) is in talks to buy rival energy producer Concho Resources (CXO), according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. A deal could be announced in the next few weeks, but it could also fall through. AMC Entertainment (AMC) CEO Adam Aron denied a Bloomberg report that the movie theater operator was considering bankruptcy, telling Reuters in an interview that the company is only considering raising new capital through equity sales. Pearson (PSO) said it was on track to meet market forecasts for 2020, with increased demand for online learning helping to offset the negative impact of canceled tests and closed schools. Underlying sales for the education company did fall by 10 percent during the third quarter. Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) will pay a $110.5 million fine to resolve Justice Department charges that the poultry producer conspired to fix chicken prices. The plea deal means that no further charges will be brought against the nation's second-largest chicken producer. Theme park operator Six Flags (SIX) will cut 240 employees, or about 10%, of its full-time workforce. Six Flags said it was offering the impacted workers severance pay and outplacement services.

