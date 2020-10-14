Nio surges after JPMorgan upgrades China electric vehicle play and says shares can nearly double

Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio welcomed visitors to its exhibit at the 2020 Beijing auto show with a display of the Nio EP9 sportscar.

Shares of Nio jumped more than 18% on Wednesday after JPMorgan upgraded the company to an overweight rating based on surging demand for electric vehicles in China. The firm also introduced a new June 2021 $40 price target on the stock, which implies an 85% rally from Tuesday's closing price of $21.62. The prior target was $14.

With Wednesday's pop Nio has surged more than 500% this year amid broad enthusiasm for the electric vehicle space. JPMorgan acknowledged that it missed out on the company's eye-popping rally, but the frim doesn't believe it's too late to get into the name.