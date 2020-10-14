Treasury yields are little changed as traders weigh latest coronavirus and stimulus news

U.S. government debt prices were muted Wednesday morning as investors monitored potential stalls on both a federal stimulus package and Covid-19 vaccine and treatment trials.

The 10-year Treasury yield traded at 0.712%. The 30-year bond rate dipped to 1.5%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Democrats and Republicans remain at odds over the size and scope of a potential coronavirus relief bill, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying Tuesday that a $1.8 trillion package proposed by the White House "falls significantly short."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the Senate will vote on a limited stimulus bill later this month.

Some headwinds for risk-on sentiment arose after Eli Lilly said Tuesday afternoon that it would pause its trial of a coronavirus antibody treatment. This followed Johnson & Johnson's earlier announcement that it halted its vaccine trial after an "adverse event" was reported.

