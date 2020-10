Zoom CEO Eric Yuan speaks before the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony in New York on April 18, 2019.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

AB Bernstein just became the biggest bull on Wall Street of breakout video conferencing stock Zoom Video.

The Wall Street firm hiked its 12-month price target on Zoom Video to $611 per share from $228 per share, representing about 20% upside from Wednesday closing price of $509.25 per share. This is a the highest target price of any major firm, according to FactSet.