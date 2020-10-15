China's yuan will rally despite the central bank's moves to curb its strength, analysts say

SINGAPORE — The Chinese yuan will continue to strengthen against the U.S. dollar, even though China's central bank has taken steps to curb its currency appreciation, analysts told CNBC.

The onshore Chinese currency appreciated by nearly 3.9% since the start of 2020 before the People's Bank of China changed rules over the weekend, making it cheaper for traders to bet against the yuan. The yuan's year-to-date gains against the greenback were pared after the announcement — to about 3.4%, as of Thursday morning Singapore time.

In general, though, Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said the PBOC's move is "a small technical adjustment."

"I think it's just a mild protest, a mild pushback against the sharp appreciation" of the yuan, he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

"I'm not sure that this is a big change of direction and I'd still be looking for the (yuan) to finish stronger, maybe closer to 6.65 before the end of the year," he said. The onshore Chinese currency is currently trading at around 6.7234 against the U.S. dollar, while its offshore counterpart changed hands at about 6.7177 against the greenback.