House lawmakers to propose emergency 3% Social Security cost-of-living adjustment

The Social Security Administration announced this week that the cost-of-living adjustment for benefits in 2021 will be 1.3%.

For the average retirement benefit, that amounts to just a $20 increase per month.

Now, two Congressional Democrats — Reps. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and John Larson, D-Conn. — plan to propose a bill to raise that to a 3% emergency increase next year.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, seniors are facing additional financial burdens in order to stay safe," DeFazio said in a statement. "This absolutely anemic COLA won't even come close to helping them afford even their everyday expenses, let alone those exacerbated by Covid-19."

The bill, currently titled the Emergency Social Security COLA for 2021 Act, is scheduled to be introduced on Friday.

The 1.3% raise for 2021 is the second lowest increase in the program's history. The lowest increase occurred in 2017, when benefits went up just 0.3%. In 2010, 2011 and 2016, the COLA was zero.