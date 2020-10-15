Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: HPE, Intuitive Surgical, Marten Transport & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Del Taco Restaurants — Shares of Del Taco Restaurants surged nearly 9% after the Mexican restaurant chain reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The company posted an earnings per share of 16 cents in the third quarter, beating analysts' estimate of 10 cents, according to FactSet. Its franchised comparable restaurant sales also gained 6.5% year over year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise gained more than 1% after the tech company raised its forecast for 2021. The company said it expects its earnings for full year 2021 to come in the range of $1.56 to $1.76 per share, up 10% year-over-year at the mid-point. The company executive also detailed plans to double down on its growth areas.

Intuitive Surgical — Shares of Intuitive Surgical fell more than 2% despite the robotic surgical manufacturer's better-than-expected results. The company's profit came to $2.77 a share in the third quarter, ahead of $2.06 a share expected. Revenue fell to $1.08 billion from $1.13 billion a year earlier, but higher than analysts' expectation of $971 million. The company cited "a significant impact to its procedure volumes and system placements" due to the pandemic.

Marten Transport — Shares of Marten Transport dropped almost 8% after the transportation company posted a revenue miss in the third quarter. Marten Transport's sales came to $216 million, below the Refinitiv estimate of $220.5 million. Its earnings per share came slightly above expectations, however.