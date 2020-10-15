Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Zoom, Peloton, Lemonade, Roku & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
KeyBanc said in its downgrade of the media streaming company that "positive fundamentals" were already priced in.
"Ahead of 3Q20 earnings, we are downgrading ROKU from Overweight to Sector Weight. Tenets of our thesis on ecosystem importance and monetization are playing out, with shares increasing ~40% in one month. International is the next leg of the story, and we believe success takes time. ... .Positive fundamentals appear reflected in share price."
BMO raised its price target on the restaurant hospitality company and owner of Chili's and said it thinks the stock still has "more room to run."
"Our upgrade reflects our view that EAT's post-pandemic EPS could reach $5+ based on a channel-level analysis across the business. The timing is somewhat dependent on the shape of the pandemic from here, but $5+ EPS implies meaningful upside to consensus beyond FY21 as it would be Street-high for F2022 and well-ahead for F2023."