Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Zoom, Peloton, Lemonade, Roku & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • KeyBanc downgraded Roku to sector weight from overweight.
  • BMO upgraded Brinker to outperform from market perform.
  • Canaccord raised its price target on Netflix to $620 from $550.
  • Credit Suisse initiated Lemonade as underweight.
  • Baird raised its price target on Tesla to $450 from $360.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive to equal weight from overweight.
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Peloton to $150 from $116.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez to neutral from buy.
  • Bernstein raised its price target on Zoom to $611 from $228.
  • Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS to overweight from equal weight.
John Foley, CEO of Peloton.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

KeyBanc downgraded Roku to sector weight from overweight

KeyBanc said in its downgrade of the media streaming company that "positive fundamentals" were already priced in.

"Ahead of 3Q20 earnings, we are downgrading ROKU from Overweight to Sector Weight. Tenets of our thesis on ecosystem importance and monetization are playing out, with shares increasing ~40% in one month. International is the next leg of the story, and we believe success takes time. ... .Positive fundamentals appear reflected in share price."

BMO upgraded Brinker to outperform from market perform

BMO raised its price target on the restaurant hospitality company and owner of Chili's and said it thinks the stock still has "more room to run."

"Our upgrade reflects our view that EAT's post-pandemic EPS could reach $5+ based on a channel-level analysis across the business. The timing is somewhat dependent on the shape of the pandemic from here, but $5+ EPS implies meaningful upside to consensus beyond FY21 as it would be Street-high for F2022 and well-ahead for F2023."