Australia says it's ready to talk to China about their trade dispute

SINGAPORE — Australia wants dialogue with China to resolve their trade dispute and clear up any misunderstandings with its largest trading partner, Australian agriculture minister David Littleproud told CNBC Friday. Two Australian cotton industry groups said China has started discouraging its spinning mills from using cotton imported from Down Under. "It has become clear to our industry that the National Development Reform Commission in China has recently been discouraging their country's spinning mills from using Australian cotton," Adam Kay, CEO of Cotton Australia, and Michael O'Rielley, chair of Australian Cotton Shippers Association, said in a statement. China's Ministry of Commerce has yet to officially respond.

Littleproud told CNBC's Will Koulouris that he will be writing to his counterpart in China to get clarity on the situation. "I think it's important we get clarification before we jump the gun on this. That's why we are working with the industry and Beijing to make sure we get some answers," he said. Two years ago, China added about 800,000 tons in additional cotton import quotas subject to a sliding duty to meet the demands of its textile industry, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report. Under Beijing's commitments to the World Trade Organization, that means China is obligated to annually allocate 894,000 tons of cotton imports that are subjected to a 1% import tariff, the U.S. report from 2018 said. Any imports above that quota would incur a 40% duty and is not commercially viable for exporters given market prices. "What we're concerned is there are reports that Chinese officials are telling millers not to give Australian cotton the opportunity to participate in that initial quota," Littleproud told CNBC, adding the industry was working to ensure there are alternate markets available. "So, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India all take significant portions of our cotton crop," he said, referring to a free trade agreement with Indonesia that was ratified months earlier.

Souring trade relations

