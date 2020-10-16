European markets set to open higher, seeking rebound from losses

European markets are set to open higher Friday, looking to bounce back from steep losses in the previous session, with the rapid spread of coronavirus through the continent remaining on investors' radar.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 43 points higher at 5,876, Germany's DAX is expected to open around 52 points higher at 12,756 and France's CAC 40 is set to climb around 53 points to 4,890, according to IG data.

With countries across Europe reimposing social restrictions amid a spike in Covid-19 cases and hopes dwindling over a U.S. stimulus deal, markets took a tumble Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that he is prepared to up the $1.8 trillion package in a bid to secure approval from congressional Democrats, but the suggestion was shot down by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

European stocks look set to break from the overnight trend in Asia, where markets mostly declined as the uptick in coronavirus cases across Europe and the U.S. continued to dampen sentiment.

Back in Europe, the European Union has urged the U.K. to cede ground in negotiations over a new trading relationship or face significant trade disruptions at the end of the year, a move Britain called "disappointing."

In corporate news, the U.S. has offered to remove tariffs on whisky, wine and other products from the European Union if Airbus repays billions of dollars of aid to European governments, Reuters reported citing sources close to the matter.

Daimler on Thursday beat third-quarter earnings expectations on the back of a strong September and a faster-than-expected industry recovery.

Rio Tinto releases its third-quarter operations review on Friday, while British pub chain JD Wetherspoon announces preliminary full-year results.

On the data front, August's balance of trade figure and September's inflation rates for the euro zone are expected at 10 a.m. London time.