Instagram vows to fight hidden ads amid UK competition probe

LONDON — Facebook-owned Instagram committed to take further action to prevent "hidden advertising," the U.K.'s competition watchdog said Friday.

Back in 2018, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began investigating the issue of social media influencers using their profiles to promote businesses without disclosing whether they'd been paid to do so.

Last year, 16 celebrities including British singer Rita Ora and vlogger Zoella agreed to declare whether they were paid or otherwise incentivized to endorse products, after warnings from the CMA.

The regulator now says it has gotten Instagram to crack down on hidden ads as well. A Facebook spokesperson told CNBC the social media giant was "pleased to be working with the CMA on our continued efforts to help people be transparent about when they are paid to post content on Instagram."