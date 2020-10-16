Protests in Thailand are a 'double whammy' for the economy, which is reeling from Covid-19

SINGAPORE — Recent protests in Thailand will be a "double whammy" for growth in the country, which has already suffered a blow from the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts say.

Furthermore, the protesters will not go away until they see a "new" Thailand, Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor at Chulalongkorn University, told CNBC on Friday.

On Thursday, the Thai government declared a state of emergency, as tens of thousands of protesters gathered in central Bangkok this week. They camped outside the prime minister's office, and obstructed a royal motorcade, according to Reuters. They have a few demands — the main ones which include reform to the monarchy, a new constitution and the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

"The rise in Thailand's political temperature following the announcement of a state of emergency in Bangkok will deal a big blow to an economy already reeling under the impact of the pandemic," Lavanya Venkateswaran, market economist at Mizuho Bank, wrote in a note.

Mizuho Bank lowered its 2020 GDP growth forecast for the Southeast Asian country from -6.3% to -7.5%.

"This time the social unrest brought on by decades of deep political division has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic," Venkateswaran said, pointing out that the areas impacted by the political uncertainty are also the same ones hit by the pandemic. That includes weaker private sector spending on investment and consumption and a fallout from lower tourist arrivals. The Thai economy relies heavily on tourism for growth.