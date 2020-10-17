U.S. reports highest number of new coronavirus case since late July as total climbs above 8 million

Melissa Leaston Director of nursing at Whittier Street Health Center swabs Steve Rose of Boston at a COVID testing site in Nubian Square on October 15, 2020 in Roxbury, Massachusetts.

The United States reported more than 69,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily count the nation has reported since late July.

The U.S. has now reported more than 8 million Covid-19 cases and at least 218,600 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The surge in coronavirus cases comes as infectious disease experts warn the U.S. could face a "substantial third wave" of infections that will be further complicated this winter by the spread of seasonal influenza, which causes many similar symptoms to that of the coronavirus.

As colder temperatures arrive in the Northern Hemisphere, more people will spend time indoors and likely fail to follow public health guidance, which creates a greater risk for the cornoavirus' spread compared with outdoor activities, Dr. William Schaffner, an epidemiologist at Vanderbilt University, said.

The U.S. is averaging roughly 55,000 new coronavirus cases every day, based on a weekly average to smooth out the reporting, a more than 16% increase compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. New cases were growing by 5% or more in 38 states as the number of infections in the Midwest continues to surge.