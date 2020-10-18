This 30-name Morgan Stanley fund is up 70% this year — Here's how the manager picks winning stocks

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

While the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on investors' plans this year, the market volatility played right into the hands of a relatively new fund from Morgan Stanley, which has reaped a whopping 70% return in 2020.

Launched at the end of 2018, the Morgan Stanley Global Endurance Portfolio (MSJSX) stands out as one of the best-performing funds this year and is ranked number one in its category of 850 funds, according to Morningstar.

For fund manager Manas Gautam, one of the most important stock-picking criteria is a company's ability to resist disruption and turbulence, which worked to the fund's advantage exceptionally this year in the face of the pandemic.

It's crucial to understand "if the management of the company can withstand short-term pain and make those short-term painful decisions for long-term gains," Gautam said.