The Brexit blame game is back as the UK and EU hurtle towards a no deal

LONDON — The U.K. and EU have their poker faces on as post-Brexit trade talks hit a fresh impasse, with both sides arguing their opponent needs to make new concessions. The blame game is not new for those following the Brexit process, but it has resurfaced at a critical time for the future relationship of the European Union and the U.K., which voted to leave the bloc in 2016. A trade agreement is needed before the end of the year — without a deal in place by January, U.K. and EU businesses will default to World Trade Organization rules, and face higher costs and barriers to trade. Government minister Michael Gove told Sky News on Sunday that there was a less-than-50% chance of a deal being reached. Earlier this month, he had assigned it a 66% probability.

In order to still ratify a deal before the end of the year, the political compromises would probably have to be struck within the next three weeks. Berenberg

"Let's see if the EU appreciates the importance of reaching a deal and the importance of moving ground," Gove said, adding that the ball was in Europe's court. His comments followed a statement from the EU on Thursday calling on the U.K. "to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible." The U.K. and EU chief negotiators, David Frost and Michel Barnier, will speak on Monday about what sort of "structure" their talks should take, an EU spokesperson said. "With just 11 weeks to go until the end of the transition period, time is running out. In order to still ratify a deal before the end of the year, the political compromises would probably have to be struck within the next three weeks," Berenberg said in a note on Monday morning, assigning a 30% probability a EU–U.K. deal.

