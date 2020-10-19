Op-ed: Climate change threatens U.S. banks far more than they're disclosing

Steam is vented through exhaust stacks at Great River Energy's Coal Creek Station in North Dakota. Some of the largest banks in the U.S. have cut back on lending to the coal sector in recent years, but they need to do much more to lower the climate risk in their loan portfolios, a new report argues.

The financial world is beginning to reckon with a hard truth: Climate change poses a clear threat to the entire U.S. financial system.

With wildfires tearing through the West Coast, hurricanes pummeling the South, and a megadrought emerging in the West, investors, lawmakers, former regulators, and advocates are setting off alarm bells for U.S. financial regulators and the banks they regulate about the danger our markets face if they do not act to protect against that risk.

This summer, some of the country's largest investors sent public letters to the heads of financial regulatory agencies, asking them to take up the mantle on climate change as a systemic financial risk. California Controller Betty Yee penned an op-ed urging for "leadership from every U.S. financial regulator to transition to a resilient, sustainable, low-carbon economy and avoid a climate-fueled financial collapse."

Senate and House Democrats released reports detailing the risks and calling for stronger measures to mitigate them. In September, a subcommittee of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission even issued its own report, advising its own agency and many others to step up and lead on climate to avert a potential crisis.

Now, a new look under the hood at U.S. banks puts the extent of that risk in stark relief.

The U.S. banking sector is far more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change than banks are letting on, according to new research. That vulnerability should concern not only major investors and regulators, but every person with savings in a bank or money invested in a retirement fund.

This research finds that, in addition to losses from the physical impacts of climate change, every major U.S. bank faces the potential for dramatic losses from the failure of the companies they loan to plan for a transition away from fossil fuels. These findings come from an assessment not only of U.S. banks' fossil fuel lending, but of their broader loan portfolios — including the risks that an unplanned-for-transition away from fossil fuels would have on the assets in the sectors that rely on those industries most, such as agriculture, manufacturing, and transportation.