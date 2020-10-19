European banks are set for a better earnings season as bad loan payouts stabilize

With European banks gearing up to report third-quarter earnings as they look to continue a fragile recovery, analysts are expecting sharp reductions in loan loss provisions to drive a fragile stabilization.

Across the pan-European Stoxx 600 index, aggregate third-quarter earnings are expected to decrease 36.7% from the same period in 2019, according to Refinitiv, with revenues declining 12.1% on an annual basis.

The banks specifically are expected to post an aggregate earnings contraction of 46.5% on an annual basis, compared to -38.8% for the overall financial sector.

"Within the banks sub-industry group, Lloyds Bank, HSBC, Barclays, Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, and ING Groep have the largest impact towards the aggregate growth rate," Refinitiv Senior Research Analyst Tajinder Dhillon noted.

Barclays, which reports on Friday, is expected to report a contraction in annual third-quarter earnings of 79.8%, while HSBC's is projected at -55.6% and Lloyds' at -90.9%, according to Refinitiv data.

Elsewhere, Deutsche Bank is seen posting a 67.7% growth in third-quarter earnings, having reported a net loss of 832 million euros ($924 million) for the same period last year during a mass restructuring.

Santander is expected to post a 200% spike in earnings, having reported a 75% annual profit drop in the third quarter of 2019, fueled by charges of 1.63 billion euros relating mostly to a goodwill impairment in the U.K.

Loan book provisions

After setting aside $15.3 billion of loan book provisions in the first quarter and a further $18.4 billion in the second, Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup kicked off U.S. earnings season by allocating just $2.9 billion between them in the third quarter. This meant their combined net income more than doubled from the second to the third quarter.

"That offers some hope that the U.S. economy is through the worst and investors in the U.K.'s biggest lenders will be able to provide similar cheer about their target markets," AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould said in a note last week.

Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest and Standard Chartered wrote down their loan books by £7.5 billion ($9.7 billion) in the first quarter and £10.6 billion in the second, Mould pointed out. The latter was the highest charge since the second quarter of 2010, as their aggregate first-half pre-tax profit plummeted by 77% year-on-year.