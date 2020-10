U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, October 16, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

With Election Day only about two weeks away, the base case for Wall Street has become a Joe Biden presidency and a consequent sizeable fiscal deal, according to JPMorgan, which believes any other outcome would now come as a disappointment for the markets.