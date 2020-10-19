Lobbyists begin to prepare for a potential Biden presidency

Lobbyists are preparing for a potential Joe Biden presidency as he leads President Donald Trump in national and several swing state polls.

In recent weeks, some lobbyists have started meeting with Biden advisors, including Rhett Buttle, the campaign's national business advisor, according to people familiar with the discussions.

These lobbyists have participated in Zoom meetings with questions on how a possible Biden administration plans to work with Congress on many of the campaign's policy proposals, such as tax and infrastructure reform, the people noted. The answers to these questions could give lobbyists insight into how their clients may see a benefit or a downturn in a Biden White House.

Though Biden's advisors have privately waved off lobbyists asking policy-related questions, they have encouraged them to help Biden through get-out-the-vote efforts and raising money for the Democratic National Committee, they added. It's notable Biden's advisors have not told lobbyists to give directly to the campaign, as the Democratic nominee has sworn off contributions from those in the influence industry.

Still, these meetings and sometimes informal conversations are examples of how lobbyists are angling themselves for what could be a Biden victory. The people who declined to be named in this story did so in order to speak freely.

Many lobbyists have been telling their clients that they expect a strong relationship with a potential Biden administration. Reasons include: Steve Ricchetti, himself a former lobbyist, is Biden's campaign chairman and has been mentioned as a potential candidate for White House chief of staff; and the campaign's transition team allows the inclusion of lobbyists.

Also, Biden would likely surround himself with administration officials who have built relationships with lobbyists and industry chiefs over the years.

"The message is you will have a much more predictable and traditional policy making process," said Matthew Epperly, a managing director at lobbying firm Chartwell Strategy Group, in describing his conversations with clients. "So when you are making a domestic policy advocacy campaign you can do it more of a ground up approach through the agencies and make your way into the White House," he added.

"In the Trump White House, policy is more personality driven than through the agencies. It's moving conversations into social media and TV. It's conversations that happen on CNBC and Fox Business, that then create an echo chamber to create policy," he noted.

Biden has pledged to curb the "improper influence of lobbyists" and build upon the Obama administration's ethics pledge. Obama signed an executive order early on in his first term as president, which said that appointees who were previously registered lobbyists during the prior two years should not participate in any government matters on which they had previously lobbied.

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment on this story.