One underdog sector is beating the market this month, but two traders stand divided on its prospects

One of the market's worst-performing sectors this year has turned the tables. S&P 500 utilities stocks have been the top sector over the past month and in October, with the group now approaching a key bullish pattern known as a golden cross, when the 50-day moving average crosses over the 200-day moving average.

The pattern typically suggests to chart watchers that there's more upside in store for the index. But for one trader, golden crosses should be seen more as guides than buying signals. "Historically, it's better to look at this [as] more of a gauge of strength or weakness more than using it as a trading signal per se," Mark Newton, president and founder of Newton Advisors, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "It's just important to recognize that when you start to see this rotation towards defensives, it's normally very important to pay attention to this type of thing. It normally does happen near market peaks," he said. With the upcoming presidential election just weeks away and stimulus talks still ongoing, uncertainty is still abounding, Newton noted. But in the last month, "we've seen the XLU move up to the highest level we've seen since March," he said, citing a chart of the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), which tracks the space.