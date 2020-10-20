Amazon and two other consumer discretionary stocks to watch after 2020 rally

Technology isn't the only source of leadership for the markets this year.

The consumer discretionary sector is the second-best performer in 2020. The XLY consumer discretionary ETF, led by Etsy and Amazon, has gained more than 20% over that stretch, fueled by a surge in online spending during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, told CNBC on Monday that the group should continue to lead the market higher into the end of the year.

"In recent months we've seen leadership brought into very key sectors like consumer discretionary and industrials as well which we see signs of longer-term green shoots and cyclicality which we think should be support for the bull cycle and additional upside," Wald said on "Trading Nation."

Wald measures consumer discretionary's leadership by weighting high-momentum stocks against low- momentum ones. He says the number of high-momentum stocks has jumped in recent months driven by household durables and specialty retailers.

"The point I want to stress is that this is a very broad-base move across the sector, both big and small stocks, but … to call out one name within this broad list, that would be homebuilder Lennar which is breaking through 15-year resistance dating back to the year 2005. We see more upside there in Lennar," said Wald.