Ant Group gets Hong Kong stock exchange approval, clearing last major hurdle for its massive IPO

The Ant Group Co. logo and the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. logo are displayed behind a reception desk at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

GUANGZHOU, China — Ant Group has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for its highly-anticipated initial public offering (IPO), clearing the last major regulatory hurdle before its listing, CNBC has confirmed.

The Chinese technology giant passed a hearing with the exchange on Monday, a person familiar with the matter said. Reuters first reported the news.

Now Ant Group needs to file a registration with the Chinese regulators before proceeding with a roadshow and the eventual pricing of the IPO, the person, who preferred to remain anonymous as they are not authorized to speak publicly, added.

Ant Group declined to comment when contacted by CNBC. The Hong Kong stock exchange was not immediately available for comment.