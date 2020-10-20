Dimmable lights and data-harvesting apps offer hope in the fight to protect wildlife

A turtle hatchling on Heron Island, Australia. A local council in Queensland is trialing new measures to stop hatchlings becoming disoriented by artificial lights.

Artificial lighting is crucial to modern life; it enables factories and warehouses to operate continuously, has led to the development of night-time economies worth billions of dollars, and allows us to carry out long distance journeys after the sun sets.

It can, however, be detrimental to the natural world. According to the UN Environment Programme, "lighting disrupts photosynthesis and the activities of insects, birds and other animals."

As concerns about sustainability and the environment grow, some initiatives attempting to mitigate lighting's effects on the natural world are turning to technology.



Last week, a local council in Queensland, Australia said it was trialing new measures to stop turtle hatchlings from becoming disoriented by artificial lights.

Livingstone Shire Council said it had worked with Ergon Energy to install four amber-colored street lights on an esplanade. An interesting aspect of the pilot scheme, which will run throughout the hatchling season, is that the new lights can be remotely dimmed.

The idea is to reduce the "glow" from land, with the council explaining that artificial lighting could "interfere with a turtle's ability to see the natural horizon" and cause the hatchlings to become "disorientated and veer from their path."



In a separate announcement, a firm called National Narrowband Network Communications, or NNNCo, said it was providing the network connectivity for the scheme.



"Smart street lighting can provide cities and communities with significant energy and cost savings, but now we're also seeing life-giving benefits like this one," Rob Zagarella, the CEO of NNNCo said.