Ford unveils new self-driving test vehicle for 2022 launch

Ford Motor plans to launch its self-driving vehicle businesses in 2022 with vehicles based on its Escape Hybrid crossover.

Ford Motor plans to launch its self-driving commercial business in 2022 with vehicles based on the Ford Escape Hybrid crossover, the company said Tuesday.

The vehicles are the automaker's fourth-generation self-driving test vehicles in partnership with Argo AI, a Pittsburgh-based autonomous vehicle start-up. Ford and German automaker Volkswagen AG split an 80% majority stake in the company earlier this year.

Ford said the vehicles will begin testing this month alongside its current fleet of roughly 100 autonomous test vehicles that are based off the Fusion Hybrid sedan, which the company is no longer producing.

The next-generation vehicles include "launch-intent" technologies that are needed to support commercialization, according to John Davis, chief engineer of Ford's autonomous vehicle subsidiary.