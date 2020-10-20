Here's what every major analyst expects from Netflix's third-quarter earnings report

The logo of of the Online Streaming giant Netflix is seen on a screen of a smartphone next to a screen with an illustration of the stock market.

Netflix has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic and Wall Street analysts believe the company has a good chance to sustain the momentum when it reports third-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell.

Shares of the streaming giant are up 62% this year as the stay-at-home stock continues to take advantage of the permanent shift to home viewing and consumers gobble up content.

However, the company must also prove it can retain and add subscribers as well as keep competition at bay, according to analysts. Yet others say Netflix needs to raise prices and inevitably will in order to bring in more revenue. Investors will also be watching for any fall out from Netflix's "Cuties" show, which many say sexualized underaged girls.

Here's what the major analysts expect from Netflix's earnings report: