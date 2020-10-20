Microsoft partners with SpaceX to connect Azure cloud to Musk's Starlink satellite internet

Microsoft is partnering with SpaceX to connect the tech giant's Azure cloud computing network to the growing Starlink satellite internet service offered by Elon Musk's company, the companies announced Tuesday.

Starlink is SpaceX's ambitious plan to build an interconnected internet network with thousands of satellites, designed to deliver high-speed internet to anywhere on the planet.

"The collaboration that we're announcing today will allow us to work together to deliver new offerings for both the public and the private sector to deliver connectivity through Starlink for use on Azure," SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell said in a video. "Where it makes sense, we will work with [Microsoft]: co-selling to our mutual customers, co-selling to new enterprise and future customers."

To date, SpaceX has launched over 800 Starlink satellites – a fraction of the total needed for global coverage but enough to begin providing services in some regions, including in the northwest U.S. The company has an ongoing private beta test of the service, and is also working with organizations in rural regions of Washington state to deliver satellite internet.

The partnership comes as Microsoft expands into the space industry, with the company a few weeks ago unveiling a new service called Azure Orbital to connect satellites directly to the cloud. Notably, Azure Orbital and the new SpaceX partnership set up Microsoft and Musk's company to compete further with Jeff Bezos' businesses.

Amazon offers a service to connect its AWS cloud to satellites and is working on a competitor to Starlink called Kuiper – in addition to Bezos' personal investment in his rocket builder Blue Origin.