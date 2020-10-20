Microsoft starts rolling out Windows 10 update with Edge browser enhancements

Microsoft said Tuesday it's starting to release the next version of its Windows 10 operating system for PCs and tablets. The Windows 10 October 2020 Update, aka version 20H2, irons out technical and security issues and provides a handful of software enhancements.
More than 1 billion devices run Windows 10, making it more popular than Apple's MacOS and Google's Chrome OS. Windows contributes about 16% of Microsoft's revenue, as consumers and businesses buy machines with the operating system installed.
Microsoft introduced Windows 10 in 2015. Since then the company has issued two updates per year. This marks the second year Microsoft is bringing out a relatively low-profile update in the fall that seeks to boost the performance and quality of Windows, rather than a release packed with attention-grabbing new features that people might have to learn how to use.
Here are some of the changes in version 20H2:
You can check if the update is available for your PC by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and clicking the "check for updates" button.
