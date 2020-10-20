Netflix earnings are out – here are the numbers

(L-R) Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos attend the "Marseille" Netflix TV Serie World Premiere At Palais Du Pharo In Marseille, on May 4, 2016 in Marseille, France.

Netflix is set to report earnings for its third quarter of 2020 after the bell on Tuesday.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share (EPS): $1.74 vs $2.14 expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimate

$1.74 vs $2.14 expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimate Revenue: $6.44 billion vs $6.38 billion expected, according to Refinitiv

$6.44 billion vs $6.38 billion expected, according to Refinitiv Global paid net subscriber additions: 3.57 million expected, according to FactSet

It's the first report since longtime Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos was promoted to co-CEO alongside long-time CEO Reed Hastings.

Netflix told shareholders last quarter that growth was beginning to slow again after an initial uptick when stay-at-home orders proliferated around the world. Executives expect to feel the impact of postponed filming more in 2021, but still said last quarter that the total number of original programs that year would exceed that for 2020.

Netflix has tightened up its subscription practices in recent months. In May, the company said it would proactively cancel customers' subscriptions if they hadn't watched anything in a year and didn't respond to outreach messages. This month, several outlets reported that Netflix had phased out its 30-day free trial offer as it experiments with new marketing tactics, like letting prospective customers watch a sampling of shows on their platforms or YouTube.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Watch: Netflix CEO views the streaming giant as a sports team