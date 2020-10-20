Netflix stock should be avoided if lockdowns lift or a vaccine arrives, analyst says

LONDON — Netflix shares should be avoided if there's a coronavirus vaccine or if lockdowns lift, according to media analyst Alex DeGroote, who owns DeGroote Consulting.

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Tuesday ahead of Netflix's third-quarter results, DeGroote said: "I would have seen Netflix, frankly, as a stock to avoid, should there be, for example, a vaccine, or should lockdowns ease greatly."

He added that the stricter lockdown initiatives being rolled out across Europe now "keeps people at home and that keeps them subscribing and less likely to churn."

Competition in the streaming market has soared in recent months as other companies have launched their own offerings as part of an effort to capitalize on the pandemic. In addition to Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and YouTube Plus, there's also new platforms like Disney+ and NBCUniversal's Peacock service.

"The rule of thumb is the average household will take about three subscription services, but at the moment we have potentially up to eight services on offer," said DeGroote. "There are just too many services for the budgets that most households have."