Qualcomm angles to get a piece of the $8 billion market for 5G infrastructure

Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm and Qualcomm CDMA Technologies, responds to a question during a panel discussion on 5G wireless broadband technology during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2018.

Qualcomm on Tuesday announced new chips and software products that the company hopes will give wireless carriers access to cheaper hardware for building out 5G networks than current base stations from companies like Ericsson and Huawei.

Qualcomm stock is up over 43% this year as investors bet that its mobile chips, like the modem in Apple's latest iPhones or the processor in Samsung Galaxy phones, stand to benefit from a wave of spending on 5G.

But Qualcomm's new Radio Access Network chips go on the other side of a 5G connection — instead of being inside a handset, they're designed to go into the base stations, packed with antennas and chips, that carriers place around cities to deliver internet over cellular connections. The RAN products are Qualcomm's shot to get a piece of the 5G network infrastructure market, which will be worth over $8 billion this year, according to a Gartner estimate.

Qualcomm won't actually make any base stations or infrastructure, unlike companies such as Huawei, Ericcsson, or Nokia. Instead, Qualcomm will sell its customers baseband, processing and RF chips combined with software that allow them to build "virtualized radio access" networks in which base station components are built according to specifications that allows them to work together. This could allow carriers to avoid lock-in to a single provider and choose components of a base station on a part-by-part basis. For example, a carrier could buy radios from one provider and processors from Qualcomm.

Qualcomm's RAN products support several bands of 5G, including the speedy millimeter wave connections that require more base stations and have a fairly short range, and the slower sub-6 millimeter flavor that can be broadcast over wide regions.

"5G enables a very large expansion of the Qualcomm addressable market, because 5G is going everywhere. It's going to automotive, it's going everywhere. The networking aspects of 5G comes with that transition," Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon said. "It's a very small incremental investment and it creates an expansion of the Qualcomm addressable market."

Amon declined to identify companies planning to use Qualcomm's RAN product but said the likely customers include existing base-station makers as well as new companies that want to create cellular infrastructure, such as carriers that could end up building their own base stations. Qualcomm's customers will get engineering samples in 2022.