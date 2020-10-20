The stock market election indicator should be good for Trump, but this year could be an exception

The S&P 500 is up about 5% since the end of July, and that higher market historically would be a sign President Donald Trump will remain in the White House, if stocks hold their gains into the election.

But strategists say the so-called stock market indicator may not be working this year, and it looks like the market is betting on a win by former Vice President Joe Biden instead. Biden leads by 8.9% in RealClearPolitics average of major polls.

"You could say the market is discounting that Trump is going to lose," said Daniel Clifton, Strategas Research head of policy research. "Normally, the S&P predicts the presidential election, but that's usually confirmed by the election portfolio."

Clifton said a portfolio of stocks that should do well during a Biden presidency have been outperforming Trump stocks. For instance, the Invesco Solar ETF TAN has gone from $45.01 on July 31, to $74.63, up 1.5% Monday in a down market. Biden is a proponent of more clean power and solar energy.

Sam Stovall, CFRA chief investment strategist, said since World War II, there have been only two instances where the president or his party lost in November, when the market was higher between July 31 and the November election.

Stovall believes this year could be similar because there is a geopolitical disruption — the coronavirus pandemic. One of the years when the S&P indicator didn't work was 1968, when the nation was divided over the Vietnam War. There were protests and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King were both assassinated. That year, the S&P 500 was up 5.8%, and Americans elected Republican Richard Nixon president.

In 1980, Democrat Jimmy Carter did not win re-election. During his term, 52 American diplomats and citizens were held hostage in the U.S. Embassy in Tehran for more than 400 days, and were released when Republican Ronald Reagan was inaugurated.

Stovall said those two election periods were affected by geopolitical disruptors, and this year the market is already pricing in some of Biden's policies.

"I think the market is moving 40% on things getting better with Covid, and then 60%, based on the election, the belief we should end up with a Democratic victory and a likely Democratic sweep, that would increase the possibility of economic stimulus coming from Washington," said Stovall.