This chef got Covid-19, got laid off and then became a homebuilder

The coronavirus pandemic hit Joshua Copeland and his industry hard. The 38-year-old chef contracted Covid-19 last spring, losing his sense of taste and smell, which are critical to anyone in his line of work.

Copeland recovered, but his restaurant—like thousands of others that were shuttered for months—did not, and he was laid off.

"I kind of got put in a tight spot. I mean unemployment was helping for a while," said Copeland.

The government's extra unemployment benefits that were put into place at the start of the pandemic expired mid-summer. Congress is still wrangling over another stimulus plan.

"Because I know that I can't rely on that, I just thought that, you know, this would be a good time to switch careers, switch into a new beginning," said Copeland.

He saw an advertisement for the Colorado Homebuilding Academy, a free, non-profit construction training program backed by Colorado-based builder Oakwood Homes, a Berkshire Hathaway company. The academy was founded in 2012, as the homebuilding industry was experiencing a severe labor shortage due to the Great Recession, when thousands of workers left the business.

That shortage has only worsened, especially with now-soaring demand for housing, driven by the new stay-at-home culture of the pandemic. Given the current level of single-family home construction, the market is short about 57,000 workers, according to an analysis by Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders.

That deficit is providing an opportunity to the millions of workers who are newly unemployed due to the pandemic.

"We're getting more calls right now than we ever have," said Damon DiFabio, director of the Colorado Homebuilding Academy. "Construction is a bright spot in the economy."

DiFabio said calls to the academy doubled at the start of the pandemic and continue to exceed normal rates. He credits the relative stability of the housing industry, compared with the rest of the economy, as a major draw.

"Especially as we were declared an essential job … people were rethinking long term and their lives, and this is maybe a job that's steady. 'Going forward, I can depend on it, and it's something I want to get into long term,'" he said.