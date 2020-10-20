Top experts debate the future of monetary and fiscal policy after Covid-19

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The unprecedented stimulus governments and central banks have injected into the global economy to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic has raised questions about how policymakers deal with economic crises.

Some experts think there are gaps in the current monetary and fiscal policy landscape that require innovative new policies to bring about a more inclusive economic recovery. Given the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis, that issue has become all the more pressing.

CNBC anchor Geoff Cutmore hosts a World Economic Forum panel aimed at addressing these new policy approaches. Hear from esteemed panelists Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist of the Confederation of British Industry, Alex Cobham, chief executive of the Tax Justice Network and Raghuram G. Rajan, the former Indian central bank governor.

