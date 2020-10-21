Dodgers-Rays game one had the lowest TV ratings ever for a World Series game

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a home run in the sixth inning during Game 1 of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' appearance in Major League Baseball's top event couldn't save the league from the impact of a sports viewership decline.

Game One of the Dodgers' series against the Tampa Bay Rays attracted 9.1 million viewers, Fox Sports said. The game was the most watched program on Tuesday but also became the least-watched World Series game ever -- or at least since Nielsen began tracking ratings in 1968.

The last time viewership dipped below 10 million for a World Series contest came was Game 3 in 2008 when the Rays played the Philadelphia Phillies (9.8 million viewers). That game was affected by a 90-minute rain delay.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 series lead after an 8-3 win on Tuesday, as the team seeks its first championship since 1988. The World Series is not moving between the teams' home stadiums as usual, but is taking place at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as MLB switched to a bubble postseason after due to the coronavirus pandemic pandemic.

The last time the Dodgers reached the World Series in 2018 against the Boston Red Sox, Game One drew 13.8 million viewers. Last year's World Series opener between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros attracted 12.1 million viewers for the first game.