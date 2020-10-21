‘I felt so afraid and so anxious’: Young people adjust to a new reality as their job prospects fade

LONDON — "I felt so afraid and so anxious and at a loss of how to move forward, how am I meant to start a business in the middle of a pandemic?"

This is just one of many testimonies from young people on what is being called the largest financial crisis since the 1930s.

Teresa Carmona, who found herself out of a job in late 2019 at the age of 26, decided it was time to start her own fashion brand. She put together a business plan in January and planned some pop-up events to show her brand across London in March.

"Little did I know that this whole thing that changed the whole world was coming," she told CNBC.

"I was then not able to go forward with the pop-up. It really kind of pushed everything up in the air and it really took me by surprise. I think suddenly I became really anxious because this idea that I had really clear in my mind was suddenly very vague. I didn't know how to proceed," she added.

Starting a business, or simply developing a career, during an economic crisis is always tough, but the coronavirus-induced shock is making it particularly harder for young people.

In the U.K. alone, one-third of those aged between 18 and 24 have lost their jobs or been placed on temporary support schemes with no guarantee of a return to regular employment, according to data from a think tank called the Resolution Foundation. That was more than any other age bracket.