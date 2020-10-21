'Long Covid': These 5 factors make it more likely you'll suffer long-term from coronavirus

Blood collection specialist Niilo Juntunen removes the IV from recovered coronavirus patient Monica Jacobs as she finishes donating convalescent plasma at the Central Seattle Donor Center of Bloodworks Northwest during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) global outbreak, in Seattle, Washington, September 2, 2020. Lindsey Wasson | Reuters

A new study has identified the main factors that make it more likely that patients will suffer long term from the coronavirus. "Long Covid" is the term given to people who had a confirmed (or suspected) coronavirus case and who recover from the initial infection but continue to suffer from a wide range of symptoms, from shortness of breath and migraines to chronic fatigue. A new analysis by researchers at King's College London, using data from the COVID Symptom Study app, shows "that one in 20 people with Covid-19 are likely to suffer symptoms for 8 weeks or more." The study, published on Wednesday, looked at data from 4,182 users of the COVID Symptom Study app who had tested positive for the virus, and had been consistently logging their health. The team found that older or overweight people, women, those with asthma and those with a greater number of different symptoms in the first week of their illness were more likely to develop "long Covid."

Risk factors

Delving into the risk factors more closely, the study by King's researchers found that long Covid affects around 10% of 18-49 year olds who become unwell with Covid-19, with the percentage of people affected rising to 22% for the over-70s. Weight also plays a role, with it affecting people with a slightly higher average BMI (body mass index). Women were much more likely to suffer from long Covid than men (14.5% compared with 9.5%), but only in the younger age group. The researchers also found that people reporting a wide range of initial symptoms were more likely to develop long Covid, as were people with asthma, although there were no clear links to any other underlying health conditions. As for the commonly reported symptoms of long Covid, the research identified two main symptom groupings; One was dominated by respiratory symptoms such as a cough and shortness of breath, fatigue and headaches. The second grouping "was clearly multi-system, affecting many parts of the body, including the brain, gut and heart," King's noted.

