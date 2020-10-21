Two months later, some states still haven’t paid $300 unemployment boost

People receive food at a distribution site during the coronavirus pandemic. Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Alaska and New Jersey

Alaska and New Jersey haven't yet started paying the aid to workers, state officials confirmed. They appear to be the last states to issue the payments. Alaska will begin disbursing the financial assistance this week, according to Cathy Muñoz, deputy commissioner of the state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development. More from Personal Finance:

She waited half a year for her unemployment benefits

This comic wasn't eligible for the $300 unemployment boost

Americans face long wait for help if stimulus talks fail The New Jersey Department of Labor is processing the $300 payments and expects to issue the money this week, an agency spokeswoman said. Other states, like Nevada and Wisconsin, started paying the aid just last week, according to state officials. The wait for extra money means thousands of jobless workers have subsisted only on their state-level unemployment benefits — which, in many states equate to less than the federal minimum wage — for several weeks.

Delays in $300 unemployment

Delays are largely attributable to sluggish state administration, which has been hampered by antiquated, decades-old technology and an elevated level of jobless claims. More than 25 million workers remain unemployed, according to U.S. Labor Department data. More than 730,000 workers are collecting benefits in Alaska and New Jersey through various programs. (The vast majority are in New Jersey.)

White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Nearly 1.3 million Americans filed a claim for benefits last week, between state and federal unemployment programs — more than six times the level during the same period last year. The months-long wait for some workers also conflicts with an initial timeline from Trump administration officials such as White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow, who had telegraphed a wait of about one to two weeks. In the case of the $300 Lost Wages Assistance payments, states essentially had to build a new system from scratch. The new federal program came with rules and requirements that state officials had to decode and then translate into their technology systems.

For example, workers with a weekly benefit amount below $100 a week aren't eligible for the subsidy, leaving out hundreds of thousands of people. State officials had to determine how to account for that restriction. States also had to apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Lost Wages Assistance. Some took longer than others to do so. New Jersey was among the last to receive FEMA approval, on Sept. 4.

Months of waiting