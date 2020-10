(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Pinterest reports earnings next week and Wall Street is getting bullish on the online platform ahead of the report.

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest to buy from neutral on Wednesday, sending shares of the stock up more than 8% in premarket trading. Goldman slapped a $61 per share price target on the stock, implying nearly 35% upside from its previous close. Bank of America raised its target to $58 per share.