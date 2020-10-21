Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Dave & Buster's, Snap, Slack, Peloton & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America upgraded Pinterest to buy from neutral.
  • KeyBanc raised its price target on Peloton to $160 from $120.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Slack to underweight from equal weight.
  • Truist upgraded Snap to buy from hold.
  • Raymond James upgraded Dave and Buster's to strong buy from outperform.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Pinterest to buy from neutral.
