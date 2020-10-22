5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Futures are mixed as Wall Street confronts a number of moving parts

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in lower Manhattan on October 5, 2020 in New York City. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

As the job market struggles to recover from the economic damage caused by the pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plan to continue talks Thursday to try to resolve their differences on more stimulus and strike a deal before the Nov. 3 election. Pelosi's office said that negotiators moved "closer to being able to put pen to paper to write legislation."

2. Earnings hit from Coca-Cola, AT&T, American and Southwest airlines

Dow stock Coca-Cola jumped over 2.5% in the premarket after the beverage giant Thursday morning reported better-than-expected adjusted third-quarter earnings of 55 cents per share. Revenue fell 9% to $8.65 billion, but that was still higher than analyst expectations. The partial reopening of theaters and restaurants helped the company's results. Shares of AT&T rose more than 2% in Thursday's premarket after the company matched estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of 76 cents per share. Revenue, which dropped 5% to $42.3 billion, beat expectations. AT&T said revenue was dragged down during the pandemic in all businesses. However, it highlighted strong wireless growth and subscriber numbers for HBO and HBO Max. American Airlines shares fell 2% in premarket trading after the carrier said Thursday morning that it lost $5.54 per share. That was a smaller loss than expected. Revenue also exceeded expectations, but it dropped 73% to $3.17 billion. American expects its cash burn rate to fall to $25 million to $30 million per day during the current quarter from $44 million during the third quarter. Shares of Southwest Airlines gained about 1% in Thursday's premarket after the company reported an adjusted third-quarter loss of $1.99 per share, smaller than estimates. Revenue, which dropped 68% to $1.79 billion, exceeded expectations. The airline trimmed its Q3 cash burn to an average of $16 million a day from $23 million a day in the second quarter.

3. Tesla jumps 5% after reporting fifth consecutive quarter of profits

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, speaks to media representatives at the Tesla Gigafactory construction site In Grünheide near Berlin, September 3, 2020. Julian Stähle | picture alliance via Getty Images

Shares of Tesla, already up more than 400% in 2020, jumped 5% Thursday's premarket, the morning after the electric auto maker reported its fifth straight quarter of profits. Tesla best estimates in the third quarter with both adjusted per-share earnings of 76 cents and revenue of $8.77 billion. The company already reported that it delivered 139,300 vehicles during the quarter, a new record for Tesla. On the post-earnings analyst call, Tesla's CFO acknowledged that third-quarter results were helped by better-than-expected regulatory credit sales. Next year and in 2022, Tesla plans to spend far more than it previously forecast, $2.5 billion, especially on new factories and expansion. It completed a five-for-one stock split during the quarter.

4. One day before last debate, U.S. accuses Iran and Russia of election meddling

Joe Biden and Donald Trump speak during the first U.S. presidential debate on Sept. 29, 2020. Kevin Dietsch/UPI | Bloomberg | Getty Images

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are set to take part in their final debate Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Biden leads in national and swing state polls, though in six battleground states tracked by CNBC and Change Research some of those leads have been narrowing. Trump, who staged a remarkable comeback in the closing days of the 2016 campaign, believes he can do it again. To that end, the president has been holding rallies in swing states while Biden has been stepped off the campaign trail to prepare for the debate. Less than two weeks before Election Day, national security officials said Wednesday evening that Iran and Russia both obtained information about American voters' registrations and that they're trying to influence public opinion. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said that Iran has been sending "spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite unrest and damage" Trump.

5. AstraZeneca trial volunteer dies; regulators to debate FDA's vaccine guidelines

A test tube labelled vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. Dado Ruvic | Reuters