Debate updates: Trump and Biden face off for the final time before Election Day

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off in a debate for the final time before Election Day. Since the last time the two debated in late September, Trump has recovered from coronavirus, the second debate was canceled after Trump refused to do it virtually, and Biden has maintained a robust lead in national polls while enjoying smaller but also consistent advantages in swing-state surveys. The rules will be different this time, as well. One candidate's microphone will be muted for the first two minutes of each segment to allow the other an uninterrupted answer.

The debate starts at 9 p.m. ET