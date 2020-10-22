Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO
Tech

How to stop your AirPods from automatically connecting to your other Apple devices

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple's new iPhone, iPad and Mac software lets you automatically move between devices and continue listening to music over your AirPods.
  • It can be finnicky and sometimes disconnects your music if you're using an iPhone near an iPad, for example.
  • CNBC explains how to stop your AirPods from automatically connecting to other Apple gadgets.
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple

Apple's new software can automatically switch your AirPods earbuds between devices as you move between them.

For example, if you're listening to music on your iPhone, then walk to the living room and pick up your iPad to watch a video, the AirPods can automatically switch to the iPad without making you do anything.

At least that's the way it's supposed to work. But it can be a little finicky.

Sometimes when I'm sitting at my desk, for example, my AirPods randomly switch over from my iPhone, where I'm playing music, to a nearby iPad, which isn't playing anything.

So I've found I prefer to just use the old method of manually choosing my AirPods when I switch devices. If you're having similar issues, here's how to turn off the auto-switch and go back to the old method.

How to stop your AirPods from automatically connecting to your other Apple gadgets.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
  • Connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad as you normally would.
  • Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad.
  • Choose Bluetooth.
  • Tap the "i" (information) button next to the name of your AirPods.
  • Scroll down to "Connect to this iPhone'" and tap it.
  • Change the option from "Automatically" to "When Last Connected to This iPhone."
  • Repeat these instructions on your other devices.

That's it. Now your AirPods should stay connected to the last device you used. But you'll have to open Bluetooth and tap your AirPods to manually connect them each time you change gadgets.

VIDEO3:2103:21
Apple's iPhone 12 is more water resistant and battery life is great: Todd Haselton
Squawk on the Street

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 