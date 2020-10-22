How to stop your AirPods from automatically connecting to your other Apple devices

Apple's new software can automatically switch your AirPods earbuds between devices as you move between them.

For example, if you're listening to music on your iPhone, then walk to the living room and pick up your iPad to watch a video, the AirPods can automatically switch to the iPad without making you do anything.

At least that's the way it's supposed to work. But it can be a little finicky.

Sometimes when I'm sitting at my desk, for example, my AirPods randomly switch over from my iPhone, where I'm playing music, to a nearby iPad, which isn't playing anything.

So I've found I prefer to just use the old method of manually choosing my AirPods when I switch devices. If you're having similar issues, here's how to turn off the auto-switch and go back to the old method.