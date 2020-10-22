Deposition of Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell released as sex case heads toward trial

Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse of minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in New York, July 14, 2020 in this courtroom sketch.

More than 450 pages of a legal deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, the accused procurer for late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, were publicly released Thursday after a long court battle.

The question-and-answer session between a lawyer and Maxwell, a wealthy British socialite, in April 2016 was released as part of a years-old civil case as her criminal case in the same Manhattan federal court heads to trial.

The deposition was taken in a defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a woman who has accused Maxwell and Epstein of sexually abusing her.

The lawsuit was previously settled, but the deposition had been sealed until the Miami Herald waged a successful effort to get it released. Maxwell's lawyers had strongly opposed its release.

Epstein, 66, was a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Britain's Prince Andrew.