Alternative energy stocks are on a tear and there's more upside ahead, says JPMorgan

Alternative energy stocks, including those focused on solar, are on a tear this year due to falling costs as well as optimism around supportive policies from a Biden administration, and JPMorgan believes there's more upside ahead.
"Long-term fundamentals for the overall space remain compelling, and we think the industry is more suited to long-term investors than at any prior time during our coverage," the firm said in a recent note to clients.
JPMorgan noted that the stocks in its alternative energy coverage universe have gained, on average, more than 130% this year compared with the S&P 500's roughly 7% rise. Still, the firm said the risk-reward continues to look favorable, especially for companies involved in distributed power generation.
Biden has outlined a $2 trillion climate and infrastructure plan that would push the U.S. to carbon-free power by 2035, with the country reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
But even if President Donald Trump is reelected, or if Congress remains split, JPMorgan doesn't envision a drop-off for these stocks. The firm said that estimates and industry fundamentals would stay the same, although trading multipls could re-rate to levels seen prior to September's run-up.
Here are some of JPMorgan's top picks ahead of third quarter results: