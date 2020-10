Bank stocks have been on a tear this month, leaving the broader market in the dust.

The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) — which is made up of big bank stocks — is up more than 17% in October, putting it on pace for its biggest monthly gain since November 2016. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is up 19.4% month to date and is also headed for its best monthly performance in four years. By comparison, the S&P 500 has gained just 2.8% in October.